Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $136.78

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

