Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $14.45

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.22 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

