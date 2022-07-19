Analysts Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $54.08

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

