Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $142.00

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

