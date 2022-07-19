Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $54.18

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.18.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

EQT Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE EQT opened at $37.86 on Friday. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in EQT by 1,137.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EQT by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile



EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

