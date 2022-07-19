Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $33.92

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 717,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

