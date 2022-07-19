Reviewing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Photronics and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Photronics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Photronics presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. iSun has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Photronics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $663.76 million 1.81 $55.45 million $1.48 13.17 iSun $45.31 million 0.91 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -5.65

This table compares Photronics and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 12.03% 8.45% 6.58% iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64%

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Photronics beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.