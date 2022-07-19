Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRRSF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

