Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded Audacy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy Price Performance

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.62 on Friday. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Audacy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,218,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Audacy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 244,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Audacy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 135,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Audacy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 54,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audacy

(Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.