Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 86

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.25.

Temenos stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Temenos has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $168.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

