Credit Suisse Group Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Target Price to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

