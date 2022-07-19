Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday.

Spin Master Stock Up 1.4 %

TOY stock opened at C$44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.63. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

About Spin Master

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.3100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

