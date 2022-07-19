JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $54.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.94.

NYSE TREX opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. Trex has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

