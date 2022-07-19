Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,239.71.

TM stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

