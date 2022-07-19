BMO Capital Markets Trims Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Target Price to $24.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.28.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,190 shares of company stock worth $2,129,181. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $35,099,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

