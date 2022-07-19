NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $150.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $161.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.81. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after buying an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,053,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.