The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $25.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cohu Stock Down 3.0 %

COHU opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.62. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2,808.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

