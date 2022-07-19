Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.20.

NYSE:LAD opened at $283.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $252.56 and a twelve month high of $387.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

