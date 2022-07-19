Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $617.74.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $423.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.36.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $32,237,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

