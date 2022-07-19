JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $195.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.00.

NYSE ABG opened at $166.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,141,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

