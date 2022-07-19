Mizuho Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $81.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.67.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.