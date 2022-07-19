Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $448.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $617.74.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $423.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.36. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.