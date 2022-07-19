EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.07

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.07 and traded as high as $25.36. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 1,713 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($23.74) to €24.50 ($24.75) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

