Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.