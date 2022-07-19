ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

ProFrac Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PFHC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

