FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $15.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.49. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

