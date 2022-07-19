Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Luxfer Stock Performance

LXFR opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $429.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

