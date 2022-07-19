Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Snap has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,469,328 shares of company stock worth $41,034,563 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

