Boyd Gaming (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

