CapStar Financial (CSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CapStar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 171.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading

