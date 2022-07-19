Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

