Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($51.40) to GBX 3,700 ($44.23) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.47) to GBX 2,700 ($32.28) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,350 ($28.09) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,158.33.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

