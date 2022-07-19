H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Raised to 35.00 at UBS Group

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.73.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

HLUYY stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

