Barclays Boosts International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to SEK 170

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 170 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

International Petroleum Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

