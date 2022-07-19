Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 134.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 245,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NTCO opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

