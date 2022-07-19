ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Cut to €18.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.20) to €18.50 ($18.69) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.14) to €14.50 ($14.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.05) to €15.70 ($15.86) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($15.45) to €15.40 ($15.56) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.02.

NYSE:E opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ENI will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

