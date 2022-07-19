Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expands By 36.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 63.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 2.19. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $8,959,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.