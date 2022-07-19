Berenberg Bank Raises RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €47.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.93) to €47.00 ($47.47) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.48) to €52.00 ($52.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.45) to €50.00 ($50.51) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($64.65) to €60.00 ($60.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.39) to €47.50 ($47.98) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.79.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

