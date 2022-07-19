EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 21 at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

EnQuest Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

