UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target Cut to €105.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($111.11) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UCBJF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($111.11) to €90.00 ($90.91) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on UCB from €120.00 ($121.21) to €111.00 ($112.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.00.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. UCB has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

