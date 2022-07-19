Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in June

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,962,600 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 2,192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Petroteq Energy Stock Up 11.6 %

OTCMKTS:PQEFF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.30. Petroteq Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

