Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Increases By 35.4%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter worth $233,000.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

