TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to €59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.