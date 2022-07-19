JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €16.50

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.50 ($17.68) to €16.50 ($16.67) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Repsol to €15.20 ($15.35) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €15.50 ($15.66) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.13) to €16.00 ($16.16) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($16.06) to €16.80 ($16.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

