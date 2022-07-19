Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in June

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 404.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Energean Stock Performance
Shares of EERGF opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
Further Reading
