Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $71.09

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

