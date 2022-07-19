Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 119,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 73,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Featured Stories

