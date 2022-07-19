Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Down 2.8%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.50 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 154.50 ($1.85). 137,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 206,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.90).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.66. The company has a market cap of £260.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.67.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

