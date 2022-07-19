boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $74.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.86) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $15.27 on Friday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

