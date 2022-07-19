Contrasting Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 8.86 $447.62 million $4.70 8.89 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.29 -$4.36 million ($0.17) -5.00

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 99.27% 40.71% 11.57% Medalist Diversified REIT -26.28% -13.03% -3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apartment Income REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

